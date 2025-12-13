3 Reasons Eagles Will End Skid With Win Over Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles have a golden opportunity in front of them on Sunday.

Philadelphia has lost three straight games -- all with Lane Johnson out -- and will return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are 8-5 on the season and in first place in the NFC East, but this contest will be as close to a must-win game as Philadelphia has had all season, in part due to the negativity if they lose. The Eagles already are on a losing streak, but continuing it to four games at home against the 2-11 Raiders would be a borderline disaster.

But don't fret, Eagles fans. Philadelphia has the firepower to get back into the win column.

Here are three reasons why the Eagles will win on Sunday.

Raiders Are Cold



That's an understatement for a 2-11 football team, but it's the truth. Some have given the Eagles flak for their three-game losing streak, but Las Vegas has lost seven games in a row. In those seven games, the Raiders have allowed fewer than 24 points just once (10 points on Nov. 6 against the Denver Broncos).

Raiders Turning To Kenny Pickett



Geno Smith is injured, so Pickett will be under center on Sunday. Now, this isn't a shot at Pickett. He is a talented quarterback who was a part of the Eagles last season. But now the role is shifting from what it was all season to this point. He will have to quickly go from No. 2 to being the starter against one of the best defenses in the league. Plus, this is a defense that is familiar with him in general.

Eagles' Offense Showed Flashes Against Chargers



The Eagles lost on Monday against Los Angeles, but the offense showed some life. They only scored 19 points, but that was with five turnovers. Jalen Hurts threw four picks and fumbled once. That's uncharacteristic. AJ Brown had a few drops. That's also uncharacteristic. Even with that being said and the turnovers, Hurts threw for 240 yards, Saquon Barkley rushed for 122 yards, and Brown had 100 yards in the air.

