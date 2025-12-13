3 Reason Why Eagles Will Be Upset By Raiders In Week 15

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia and Las Vegas are scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kick-off. The Eagles enter the matchup in first place in the NFC East with an 8-5 record. The Raiders, on the other hand, have a 2-11 record. While this is the case, the team shouldn't overlook this matchup. Las Vegas has a bad record, for sure, but that doesn't mean the Eagles will be able to just walk in and get a win.

Although the Eagles should be significantly favored, even riding a three-game losing streak, here are three reasons why the Raiders could pull off the upset.

It's not going to just be easy on Sunday

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll

The Raiders are 2-11, but they do have a Super Bowl-winning head coach on the sideline who has had a lot of success against Philadelphia over the years. Now, Carroll isn't with the Seattle Seahawks any longer and the Eagles look much different as well, but Carroll has had success against the franchise. When Carroll exited from the Seahawks, he had an 8-0 record against the Eagles while leading Seattle.

Better-Than-You'd-Think Defense



The Raiders' defense boasts Maxx Crosby, one of the best defensive players in football. On top of that, the defense has been better in general than you'd think for a 2-11 football team. The Raiders rank 16th in the league in average yards allowed per game (325.8), ahead of teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and even the Eagles. The Raiders are 17th in passing yards allowed per game (211.8) and 16th in rushing yards allowed per game (113.9).

Eagles' Offense Struggles



It's not a secret that the Eagles' offense has struggled overall since the bye week. Jalen Hurts is coming off a four-interception game against the Los Angeles Chargers and needs a get-right game. The Raiders have some talent on defense, which could negatively impact Philadelphia's offense. This Raiders team has struggled, but there's talent. Plus, they beat the 11-2 New England Patriots early this season. Plus, the Eagles lost against the 2-11 New York Giants. With the offense struggling, anything could happen.

