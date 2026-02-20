A Position That Still Makes Draft Sense For Eagles Despite Return Of Key Players

Reports that Lane Johnson won’t be retiring and Landon Dickerson will be returning, despite enduring several injuries over his career, have answered a pair of important offseason questions. There are still plenty more to get through, but just because Johnson and Dickerson are coming back doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t add to their offensive line cupboard.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah isn’t much different from many others who believe the Eagles will spend a good portion of this spring’s draft hunting offensive linemen. Just how many of them and at what point they will come isn’t exactly known and will only be best-guesses via hundreds of mock drafts until the three-day selection process begins on April 23.

Jeremiah gave his take during a two-hour conference call with reporters from around the world, with two questions coming from reporters in Ireland, on Thursday.

“I like big guys early for them,” said Jeremiah, who worked three years in the Eagles’ scouting department when Howie Roseman was beginning his stint as the general manager in 2010.

There are plenty of “big guys” to choose from, from guards to tackles, and the offensive linemen will be featured on the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1. The Combine workouts will be shown on NFL Network with the breakdown of positions looking like this:

Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers (3 p.m.)

Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m.)

Saturday: Quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs (1 p.m.)

Sunday: Offensive linemen (1 p.m.)

Georgia's Monroe Freeling Could Be An Eagles Target

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Some of the offensive line prospects who could interest the Eagles in the first round include Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, Clemson’s Blake Miller, and Alabama’s Kayden Proctor. Miller was the player Jeremiah had mocked to the Eagles with the 23rd pick in his second mock draft. Jeremiah really likes interior lineman Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State, but expects him to be gone by the time the Eagles are on the clock.

On Thursday, he said they could take Ohio State tight end Max Klare in the second round, with the 54th overall pick, then touched on an intriguing name for the third round.

“They’ve got Pick 68,” he said. “You’ll want to find an offensive lineman that you can develop and somebody you can work with. There’s a big old dude down at Texas A&M in Dametrious Crownover, who’s almost 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds. Just massive. He’s got some work to do. He’s a little bit raw. He got exposed a little bit by (Rueben) Bain in that Miami group.

“But he is a big, powerful guy who kind of falls in that third-round range. They love big offensive linemen there. So, it could be a perfect scenario where you get Lane back for one more year, and you don’t have to put Crownover on the field. But you get a chance to eventually have an answer there at right tackle. To me, I think big guys on the offensive line is something that makes a lot of sense for Howie and Company.”

