Eagles' Projected AJ Brown Trade Price is Absurdly Low

The Philadelphia Eagles don't need to trade AJ Brown, as of writing.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini joined 94WIP Sports Radio on Jan. 20 and reported that the ball will be in Brown's court this offseason.

"So, do I think that AJ Brown is on the team (in 2026)? I think it's going to be up to him," Russini said. "I think it's going to be up to whether or not he wants to do this. If he wants to be in Philadelphia. If he wants to play with (Jalen Hurts). If he thinks this offense is for him."

Brown is under contract for four more seasons. If the two sides are unable to work through whatever was troubling them in 2025 this offseason, then they should absolutely keep him around. Especially with the perceived trade value around the league. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox projected a price tag of a 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2026 late-round Swap and a conditional 2027 third-round pick.

"Projected Trade Value: 2026 5th-Round Pick, 2026 Late-Round Pick Swap, Conditional 2027 Third-Round Pick," Knox wrote. "A.J. Brown's trade value shouldn't be substantially impacted by the draft pool. The three-time Pro Bowler is a legitimate No. 1 target when at his best. However, he'll turn 29 in June, and it feels like his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles has run its course. With Brown struggling to be a centerpiece of the offense and Philly bowing out in the wild-card round, now's probably the right time to move the talented pass-catcher.

"Of course, Brown's contract, which still includes $72.5 million in dead money, complicates matters for the Eagles. Presumably, they'll try to convince a trade partner to take on some of that dead money. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently projected on The Breer Report that Brown might bring a third-round pick and a Day 3 pick swap. The prediction here is that he instead brings a conditional 2027 third-rounder that could become a second-round pick with certain statistical thresholds."

Brown is a top-five receiver in the National Football League. Even in a tough season, he still had 78 catches for 1,003 yards. He's just 28 years old and has four seasons left under contract. If the Eagles were to consider trading Brown, it shouldn't be for anything less than a second-round pick plus more in 2026, at the very least.

