Micah Parsons Came Surprisingly Close to Joining Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the teams linked to superstar linebacker Micah Parsons before he ended up getting traded to the Green Bay Packers.

What a shock that would’ve been? Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is aggressive but if he could’ve gotten a deal done of that magnitude with the Dallas Cowboys, it would’ve been one of his more shocking moves in recent memory.

Parsons ended up going to the Packers and the Eagles eventually acquired Jaelan Phillips ahead of the trade deadline. The star linebacker opened up about the process on "The Edge with Micah Parsons" while speaking with AJ BRown.

The Packers star opened up about the pursuit

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) walks off the field with help from medical personnel following an injury during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"So, to be honest with you bro, it was very close," Parsons said. "It was very close. Eagles before the Jaelan Phillips, before all of them, it was me. And I was really about to come. But there was one person I had to play with and if he was gone, I didn't want to be there and that was Jalen Carter. They wanted a D-tackle. And they wanted to trade me plus some picks. I don't really care about the picks, but I'm going to play next to JC, you feel me? Yeah. Sorry Cowboys fans, it really almost happened. I feel like the trajectory would've changed."

Parsons is one of the very best players in the league, regardless of position. If the Eagles could've somehow brought him to town, it very well could've changed the trajectory of the season for the franchise as a whole and into the future.

The fact that it got to the point where Parsons said it was close is pretty surprising as well. Reports surfaced that the Cowboys put a poison-pill condition in their deal with the Packers to ensure he doesn't come to Philadelphia in the near future. All of this is hindsight at this point, but that would've been a game-changer for Roseman and the Eagles.

