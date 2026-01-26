Analyst With Close Eagles Ties Has Them Taking Cornerback In First Mock Draft

He will have several more mock drafts before the big day arrives on April 23, so there’s no doubt Daniel Jeremiah’s selection for the Eagles will change during the next three months. For now, the NFL analyst has them taking Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell with the 23rd overall pick in his first mock draft released on Monday.

It’s rare when anyone correctly mocks a pick to the Eagles, but Jeremiah is more plugged in than most since he used to work in the Eagles’ scouting department under general manager Howie Roseman, and the two remain close.

Jeremiah accurately predicted in his final mock draft that the Eagles would take Nolan Smith in 2023, though he predicted it would happen at No. 10. The Eagles traded up to take Jalen Carter at No. 9, but Smith was still on the board when their pick came around at No. 30, and they took Smith at that point.

While he doesn’t always nail the player, Jeremiah often projects players who fits the type of player the Eagles like.

Could Eagles Fortify Their Cornerback Room?

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.

In Terrell’s case, Jeremiah likes that taking a cornerback in the first round could potentially give the Eagles one of the youngest and best cornerback groups in the NFL, when he is teamed with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

What Jeremiah didn’t say was that another reason the Eagles go for a cornerback in the first round for the second time in the last three drafts is that Roseman may have concerns about re-signing Mitchell and DeJean when both are due for contracts. They came together in 2024, so that decision is down the road a piece, but it’s never too early to address what could be a need in two years.

Terrell is 5-11, 180 pounds with the ability to play inside and out and is the brother of Falcons corner AJ Terrell, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft, taken by the Atlanta Falcons who has made 93 starts.

Avieon Terrell’s flexibility is something that the Eagles figure to be interested in, especially given the flexibility DeJean brings. The cornerback class is considered to be deep in this spring’s draft, so maybe the wait until later in the draft to take a corner with flexibility, somebody perhaps like Miami’s Keionte Scott, who could be around in the fourth round and is more of a slot cornerback. He is also on the older side, but he is 6-0, 192 pounds and considered a strong tackler.

The Eagles haven’t taken an offensive player for four straight drafts, not since trading up two spots to select DeVonta Smith in the 2021 draft, so there’s that for Jeremiah to consider in future mocks.

