Eagles Howie Roseman Could Be Preparing A Big Splash

Something big could be brewing on the not-too-distant horizon for the Eagles. It sure feels at this point like general manager Howie Roseman has a diving board in his sight and he’s ready to make a splash, something he likes to do when he can.

If he can make this splash, it would be the equivalent of the triple Lindy, the most dangerous fictitious dive in the world pulled off by Rodney Dangerfield’s character, Thornton Melon, in the 1986 movie, “Back To School.”

Imagine the tsunami across the city and the NFL landscape if Jalen Carter is sent to Las Vegas for Maxx Crosby. There are unsubstantiated reports – more rumor, at this point – that it could happen. It is certainly tantalizing to think about.

Now, Roseman couldn’t walk away quick enough when Carter’s name was floated for Micah Parsons last year, before the Dallas Cowboys eventually sent their star pass rusher to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.

Why would he suddenly shift gears and send Carter to the Raiders for a player in Crosby who is older, turning 29 in August, than Parsons, who turns 27 in May?

For starters, the team option in Carter’s rookie contract has to be picked up in early May, at about $27 million. An extension will cost more than the $95 million over three years that Aaron Donald got from the Rams in 2022, which was about $31.66 million per year.

Carter’s would probably be about $35 million per year. Not because he’s better, but because that’s what today’s market would dictate.

Crosby’s contract is a whopper, counting $35.7 million on the salary cap this year, but after that, he has no guaranteed money and could easily be cut, with significant cap savings. Perhaps the Eagles could add more guaranteed money to bring his salary cap charge down this year, because if they trade away Carter, who turns just 25 next month, they won’t turn around and cut Crosby anytime soon.

A move away from Carter, who struggled with shoulder injuries last year that required platelet plasma-rich injections, could free up some money for a Jordan Davis extension this year and one for Moro Ojomo next year.

Obviously, a move to acquire Crosby would likely mean a younger Jaelan Phillips won’t be back, but Crosby and his 69.5 career sacks would be an upgrade. It would, though, come at the steep cost of trading Carter. It's probably nothing more than a rumor at this stage, but what a splash it would be for Roseman.