As Eagles' Search For New OC Continues, Their Former DC Lands New Gig

The Eagles’ search for an offensive coordinator is nearly 14 days old. Maybe a decision will come this week, or maybe five more names will surface as potential candidates. Meanwhile, in Green Bay a decision was made on filling their vacant defensive coordinator.

It took the Packers six days to announce they hired Jonathan Gannon as their DC. Green Bay lost DC Jeff Hafley, who is becoming the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Gannon, of course, is the former Eagles DC who left on sketchy terms to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in the aftermath of Philly’s 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

It didn’t take Gannon long to find another job after he was fired by the Cardinals after just three seasons. He didn’t produce a winning season during his time on the job and was bounced after compiling a record of 15-36. Gannon’s team lost the final nine games of the season.

Still, it took him just 20 days to find another job. Perhaps as the Packers’ DC, where he will have Micah Parsons at his disposal, he can rebuild his reputation and get a second shot at being a head coach.

Gannon’s ending was just like his start in Arizona – not very good.

The Eagles’ former DC didn’t fly back with the team after the Super Bowl loss. Instead, he stayed behind in Arizona, site of the Super Bowl, to interview with the Cardinals. It was expected right away that Gannon would be the head coach, and he was named to the top spot just two days after the Eagles’ loss.

Nick Sirianni Was In Gannon's Crosshairs

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Cardinals self-reported an illegal phone call between GM Monti Ossenfort and Gannon after the Eagles’ 31-7 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The result of the tampering investigation forced the Cardinals to swap picks with the Eagles, giving up No. 66 overall for the Eagles’ pick No. 94 and a 2024 fifth-round selection.

Many believed that Gannon was distracted by knowing he’d be the head coach in Arizona and had turned his attention to that rather than focusing on properly preparing to play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. That his defense gave up 24 second-half points to squander a halftime lead didn’t help dissuade any of those opinions.

During his stint as Arizona’s coach, he sniped at his former boss, Nick Sirianni. Gannon said it was his idea – not Sirianni’s – to give up play calling duties after a 2-5 start in Sirianni’s first season. The, before the Cardinals’ trip to Philly in December of 2023, he said he wanted to make Sirianni “so freaking uncomfortable that he never wants to come back to Philly again.”

Arizona won that game, 35-31, continuing the Eagles’ collapse that year when they lost six of their last seven following a 10-1 start.

More NFL: NFL's Final Four Has Four Former Eagles In Running For Super Bowl Glory