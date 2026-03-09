Eagles Reportedly Draw Line on Zach Ertz Pursuit

The Philadelphia Eagles' tight end room is up in the air right now as Dallas Goedert officially has entered free agency.

The National Football League's legal tampering period began on Monday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET. Teams and players around the league are allowed to negotiate contracts and come to terms on deals, but nothing can be made official until the new league year actually begins.

With the period now open, Goedert's future is even more up in the air. The buzz out there hasn't been overtly positive for Goedert. For example, NBC Sports' Matthew Berry shared in a column that he heard from the combine that Goedert will "definitely be moving on from Philly." If that ends up happening, the Eagles are going to need to bring in at least one or two tight ends through free agency, the trade market or even the NFL Draft. Naturally, with question marks at the position, it has led to speculation about who could be fit.

Eagles old friend Zach Ertz is also available and is expected to be cleared around Week 1. Unfortunately, though, Eagles insider Derrick Gunn reported on X that Philadelphia doesn't currently have interest in a reunion.

The Eagles' TE room is up in the air

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"As much as they love and respect him ... the Eagles have no interest in bringing Zach Ertz back," Gunn wrote. " ... Where Ertz is concerned ... it's not about age or performance, but with him still recovering from an ACL tear he would have to be healthy before the Eagles would even consider a reunion."

While reports, including from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, have pointed to Ertz trending in the right direction, there is a lot of time between now and Week 1. Even if Ertz is going to be ready by the time Week 1 gets here, that doesn't mean he's ready to roll right now. So, Gunn's take makes a lot of sense.

If the Eagles were to lose Goedert, a healthy Ertz paired with a rookie would be a good idea. But again, there's no traction right now, per Gunn.