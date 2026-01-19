Perfect Fit To Be Eagles Next OC Is Available - For Now

Cross your fingers, Eagles fans. Light a candle. Do whatever superstitions suit you best. The goal is to ensure Joe Bardy doesn’t land a head coaching job in a cycle that now includes an opening in Buffalo after the Bills canned Sean McDermott on Monday.

Brady was McDermott’s offensive coordinator. He would be a perfect fit to be Nick Sirianni’s Eagles offensive coordinator. That may prove too good to be true, however, because it sure feels like Brady is ready to be a head coach. The Ravens already interviewed him for their vacancy. So did the Raiders and Falcons, who moved away from Brady and hired Kevin Stefanski. The Dolphins are also expected to bring him in for an interview.

Then there’s the Bills, who may not let him out of their building, and he becomes their head coach. Josh Allen loves Brady. Jalen Hurts would, too.

Brady has risen to my clubhouse leader to be OC. It’s a long shot, given his stature and the interest he is drawing, but if somehow, he doesn’t land a head coaching gig, the Eagles need to pounce, because the way they seem to be setting up their OC structure may be like being a head coach of the offense, anyway.

The next OC will have the power to run the show and, if successful, could put him in position to be a head coach in 2027. It’s already happened with Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore.

Brady, 36, is a seasoned play caller from his time with the Carolina Panthers, working with quarterback Teddy Bridgewaater in his first year there, 2021, then Sam Darnold, who got off to a fast start in 2022, but got hurt, forcing him to adapt his offense with quarterbacks such as Will Grier, P.J. Walker, and even a washed-up Cam Newton.

Brady was fired in December of 2021 when the mish-mash didn’t work. He moved on to become the QB coach of the Bills for two seasons, promoted to OC in 2023, and then made full-time OC in 2024.

The Bills’ offense adopted an “everybody eats” philosophy this past season, with the Bills leading the NFL in rushing and five different players catching at least 33 passes. Also, Allen completed a career-high 39.3 percent of his passes.

The Eagles have several weapons, especially if A.J. Brown stays, and Brady could breathe life into a running game that struggled to get on track. They still have Saquon Barkley at the tip of the rushing spear.

Brady also has a reputation for letting the players have a say in what plays should be implemented on game day. The coach would step into a pressure situation as the Eagles OC, with the new norm being Super Bowl bust every year now. He is used to that, though. Think he didn’t have the weight of expectations bearing down on him with the Buffalo?

So, Eagles fans, do what you must in your own way to prevent him from becoming a head coach this year, and that he and the Eagles unite.

More NFL: Eagles Howie Roseman Has Plenty Of Offensive Line Questions To Answer