Bears-Eagles Stock Market: Bears 'Ground' Up Philly D

PHILADELPHIA - Mother Nature won in Philadelphia on "Black Friday." The Chicago Bears persevered for a 24-15 win.

With sustained winds around 20 miles per hour and gusts reaching much higher than that, the passing game was a chore for both the Eagles and the Bears, but Chicago was able to reach the finish line with a running game it hasn't seen in 40 years.

D'Andre Swift, a Philadelphia native and former Eagle, and Kyle Monangai became the first Bears duo to each have 100-or-more rushing yards in the same game since Hall of Fame legend Walter Payton (105) and Penn State product Matt Suhey (102) did it in Week 10 of 1985 against Detroit.

Monangai, whose older brother Kevin once went to training camp with the Eagles in 2015, finished with 130 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Swift had 125 and a TD on 18 carries. Overall, the Bears had 281 yards rushing.

With its second consecutive loss, Philadelphia fell to 8-4 on the season and now is only up one game in the loss column against the suddenly red hot Dallas Cowboys, who are 6-5-1.

The Bears improved to 9-3 and lead the NFC North. Chicago also moved ahead of the Eagles into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

THE BULLS:

FOURTH-DOWN DEFENSE - An early fourth-down stop of Monangai by Byron Young on fourth-and-one in the first quarter was the 11th consecutive time Vic Fangio's defense had held on fourth down. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.

A.J.'S NUMBERS - Buoyed by some garbage time production, the Eagles star receiver finished with 10 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

THE BEARS

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball under pressure by Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

HOME SWEET HOME - The Eagles had won 14 of 15 at home coming in but this was lost No. 2 of 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field and the air of invincibility seems gone.

WE THE NORTH - The NBA’s Raptors used that as a T-shirt slogan, and perhaps the Eagles could have picked up the trademark had they beated the Bears. Philadelphia was was on the verge of sweeping the NFC North with wins over Minnesota, Green Bay, Detroit but couldn't finish the deal with Chicago. Nick Sirianni also fell for the first time as a coach to an NFC North team after 11 consecutive wins.

SHORT WEEKS - The Eagles were waxed by the division rival New York Giants on a short week on Week 6 and were dominated by Chicago this time.

...More to come

