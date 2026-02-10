Eagles Keep Two Veteran Offensive Assistants

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ 2026 offensive coaching staff was expected to be a blend of old and new and that’s come to fruition with the news that assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead will be returning to Nick Sirianni's staff, according to a league source.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane was the first to report on the returns.

The new members of the staff are offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

Mannion has been tasked with remaking the Eagles' offense with a more modern approach built from the trees of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

Moorehead, 45, will be back for his seventh season in Philadelphia, having bridged the final season of the Doug Pederson era in 2020 before being held over by Sirianni when he arrived as the head coach the next season.

A former WR himself for five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Moorehead spent a decade coaching in college before breaking through and getting the Eagles’ WR job. Under his watch, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have become stars while younger receivers Johnny Wilson and Darius Cooper have shown promise.

Old Meets New

Former Eagles RB Montrell Johnson gets instruction from position coach Jemal Singleton. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Singleton, 50, was hired by Sirianni in 2021 as the Eagles’ assistant head coach/running backs after previous NFL coaching tenures with Indy, the then-Oakland Raiders, and Cincinnati.

Singleton’s time with the Bengals from 2019-2020 under head coach Zac Taylor, a McVay acolyte, likely helps with the turnover on offense as the Eagles get set to install a wide-zone, stretch running scheme favored by the Shanahan/McVay tree.

The only major position coach job remaining in flux on the Eagles' staff is quarterbacks coach where Philadelphia has interviewed potential replacements for Scot Loeffler, the former Bowling Green head coach, who remains under contract.

McLane also reported that several other offensive assistants will be returning to the staff in roles to be determined, most notably Parks Frazier, who was the passing game coordinator last season, a job now filled by Grizzard.

Greg Austin, who was Jeff Stoutland’s assistant OL coach last season, is likely to return in that role under Chris Kuper, while Eric Dickerson and Montgomery VanGorder, who were quality control assistants last season, will both be back.

Stoutland left the staff last week after 13 seasons. Joining him on the outs is former tight ends coach Jason Michael while former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo still remains a part of the organization for now.

