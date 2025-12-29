Biggest Remaining Question For Eagles Before Week 18

There is one week to go in the 2025 National Football League regular season and the Philadelphia Eagles aren't locked into a seed quite yet.

If the season were to end today, the Eagles would have the No. 3 seed and face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Last season, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 seed and faced off against the Green Bay Packers and went on to face the Rams in the Divisional Round.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Right now, the Chicago Bears have the No. 2 seed and would face the Packers if the season ended today. But that could change. Both the Eagles and Bears have 11-5 records entering Week 18. If the Bears lose against the Lions and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, they would jump up to the No. 2 seed.

What will the Eagles do?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The NFL season is long. Last season, the Eagles had the luxury of locking up the No. 2 seed early and rested starters in the final week of the season. Will that be the case this season, despite having a chance to improve seeding? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed that very question on Monday.

"We’re still thinking through that," Sirianni said on Monday while speaking to team reporters.

He continued in reference to the seeding.

"There’s still things up in the air as far as seeding goes," Sirianni continued. "It’s pretty similar to where we were last week. What you end up going through is obviously we’ve done it both ways. We’ve had opportunities to rest, we’ve had opportunities to continue to get a better seed and play...You go through your process, you go through all those different things, but every season is a little bit different. Every team is a little bit different. We’ll end up doing what we think is best for the team as we go through our process.”

This will be the topic of the week and not just with the Eagles. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that quarterback Justin Herbert would not be playing Week 18. We'll have to wait a bit longer to know if the Eagles will follow suit, but it sounds like all options are being weighed as the team prepares to take on a depleted Commanders team.

More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Reaches Andy Reid Milestone