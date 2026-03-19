Braden Mann On Eagles' Commitment: 'It Really Does Feel Nice'

PHILADELPHIA — It’s one thing to get a contract in the NFL, and it’s another to receive a commitment. Braden Mann got both from the Eagles after another stellar season as the team’s punter.

Mann agreed to a four-year extension worth $14 million earlier this month with $7M in guarantees, the largest commitment any punter had received in the Howie Roseman era.

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“I think in a world of headlines, and how much people can get, everybody gets caught up in all the numbers,” Mann said on Thursday via video conference while at the Jefferson Health Training Complex to sign his new deal. “But just the commitment that you can get from a team or a GM saying that we want you here for another four years, it really does feel nice."

The Mann of the hour ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kEHIMbL1MA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 19, 2026

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Mann after he and his wife welcomed a baby daughter to the family six days ago.

On the field, the Texas A&M product earned his good fortune with an excellent 2025 season, producing 3,591 yards on 72 punts, a career-high 49.9 average, and a second consecutive season of 20 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Although an often unheralded part of his job, Mann is also regarded as an excellent holder for placekicker Jake Elliott, a part of the game many dismiss until issues crop up.

He joined the Eagles in 2023 after four seasons with the New York Jets. He arrived after things went sour with Arryn Siposs early that season and has been very consistent ever since with averages of 49.8, 48.8 ad 49.9 during his three seasons with the Eagles.

Mann, 28, was the team’s punter during the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City and is set to be the longest-tenured player at the position for Philadelphia since consistent veteran Donnie Jones held down the job from 2013 to 2017.

Jones and Mann are the only Super Bowl-winning punters in franchise history, so maybe there is something to chasing some consistency at a position too many regard as an afterthought.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2020, Mann set the Eagles’ franchise records for both gross (49.8) and net punting average (43.9) in 2023. He then broke the gross record last season, but came up short in net average last season (42.8)

Eagles punter Braden Mann is a new father with a six-day old daughter and signed a four-year extension to stay with the #Eagles. Not a bad run for him. pic.twitter.com/3zZgXCAExK — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) March 19, 2026

He won the 2018 Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter with the Aggies and was a unanimous All-American that season.