Brandon Graham Makes Eagles History In Explosive Raiders Win

The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday in an explosive fashion.

Philadelphia entered the Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with three straight losses. That streak is no longer. Philadelphia took down the Raiders on Sunday, back at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-0. The offense will likely get most of the headlines behind Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and AJ Brown. Hurts threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Barkley racked up 78 rushing yards on the ground with a touchdown. Goedert had 70 yards and two touchdowns, Smith had 50 receiving yards, and Brown had 41 yards and a touchdown.

While this is the case, the Eagles' defense was on fire. Philadelphia held opposing quarterback Kenny Pickett to just 64 passing yards and an interception. Philadelphia had four sacks against Pickett on Sunday, including two from Philadelphia legend Brandon Graham. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out that Graham became the oldest player in Eagles history to rack up a sack on X on Sunday.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Brandon Graham got a game ball after the Eagles' win for becoming the oldest Eagles player with a sack. And he got two sacks. He says he likes playing defensive tackle. Hear from BG on NBC10," Clark posted on X.

Last season, Graham played in 11 games and had 3 1/2 sacks. The year before, he had three sacks in 17 games. This season, he now has two sacks in six games. Talk about a return after hanging up his cleats this past offseason. Philadelphia needed a boost in the pass rush earlier in the season and Graham came out of retirement to help the team. Clearly, he has done that. And now he just had his best game of the season since his return.

Overall, the Eagles couldn't have asked for a better get-right game after the way the last few weeks went for the franchise. Now, the Eagles are 9-5 on the season with three games left.

