When Injured Lane Johnson Will Return For Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been missing one of their top overall players over the last few weeks, but it sounds like that could change in the very near future.

Lane Johnson is set to miss his fourth straight game on Sunday when the Eagles take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The six-time Pro Bowler has been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain that he suffered in the Eagles' contest against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 16.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Johnson is "likely" to return to practice this upcoming week with an eye towards returning against either the Washington Commanders on Dec. 20, or against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 28.

The Eagles have a reinforcement working his way back

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Help on the way for the Eagles: All-Pro OT Lane Johnson, dealing with a Lisfranc sprain, is likely to return to practice this week with eyes on facing the Commanders (Dec 20) or Bills (Dec 28)," Rapoport wrote on X. "With the lowest pressure allowed rate this season for OTs, he looms large."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the Eagles star is on the "expected timeframe" still.

"Today is Lane Johnson’s fourth game missed due to his foot injury, so a potential return next week for the Eagles’ All-Pro is right on the expected timeframe," Garafolo wrote.

When Johnson initially went down, there was a real fear that the injury could keep Johnson out much longer. Then, the team got an update on Nov. 22 that he wouldn't need a stint on the Injured Reserve because there was optimism that he would return within the four-game window.

"Eagles didn’t place Lane Johnson on injured reserve today because he won’t need surgery and there’s a good chance he could return within four games after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot on Sunday, NFL sources said," The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane wrote on X on Nov. 22. "Original estimate before further testing indicated he could be out 4-6 weeks. If Johnson misses only three games he would be back for the Raiders game on Dec. 14."

The Eagles have gone 0-3 in Johnson's absence and unfortunately he will miss his fourth straight on Sunday, but it sounds like help is on the way.

More NFL: 3 Reasons Eagles Will End Skid With Win Over Raiders