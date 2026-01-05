Bryce Huff Fails To Deliver A Second Time For Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Huff is returning to Philly. Not to play for the Eagles again, but against them. Ineffective as a pass rusher after general manager Howie Roseman signed him to a three-year, $51 million, free-agent contract two offseasons ago, Huff was pedaled to San Francisco in a deal that was finalized on June 2.

The 49ers will visit the Eagles on Sunday (4:30 p.m.) on Wildcard Weekend.

It looked like a steal for the Niners after Huff got off to a fast start. He had four sacks in his first seven games. He didn’t have another one over their final eight games. The drought probably didn’t help San Francisco much, and it didn’t help the Eagles, either.

The trade was for a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick. The fifth would have escalated to a fourth if Huff would have made eight sacks.

So, the sort-of pass rusher not only let down the Eagles when he couldn’t adjust to the way in which defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wanted him to play when he arrived after a 10-sack season with the Jets, but he couldn’t even help the Eagles get a fourth-round pick after he fizzled in San Fran.

Eagles Get 68th Overall Pick From Jets

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball while being pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Eagles have been busy sending away fifth-round picks over the past few months, acquiring backup quarterback Sam Howell and running back Tank Bigsby in separate deals that required fifth-round capital in exchange for them.

With the season over, the Eagles also know where the Jets will pick in the third round. The Eagles own that pick, which will be No. 68 overall, after trading Haason Reddick to New York two years ago. Since being dealt, Reddick has had just 3.5 sacks between the Jets and, this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets’ pick for a player who is no longer with them will help soften the blow of the Eagles dealing their own third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jaelan Phillips, who could turn out to be a rental player unless Roseman gives him a new contract.

The pass rusher, who has excelled with the Eagles since being acquired at the November trade deadline, has just two sacks since landing in town, but his 41 quarterback pressures have him tied for fourth with Myles Garrett since Week 10.

Phillips has also been the impetus for a defense that, entering Sunday’s game featuring Eagles backups against the Washington Commanders, allowed 14.5 points per game since he got here.

That kind of production could mean Roseman will need to pay him more than what Josh Sweat wanted before leaving for Arizona in free agency to take the Cardinals’ four-year contract that is scheduled to pay him $19.1 million, with $41M guaranteed.

