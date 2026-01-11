Candidates To Replace Kevin Patullo Should Eagles' Offense Stumble Vs. Niners

PHILADELPHIA – It could be a one-and-done season for Kevin Patullo as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. A loss to the Niners, and that is a strong likelihood. Even a potential loss next week in Chicago could be the end of Patullo’s one-year on the job.

What will it take to save him? Would a run to the NFC Championship save him? Or is it Super Bowl or bust?

The final chapter has yet to be penned, but here are some candidates that could replace him if it does happen.

IN-HOUSE

Scot Loefler. It hasn’t worked out well for Eagles assistants who have been promoted to OC from within. See Brian Johnson, who was the QB coach before his ascension, and now Kevin Patullo, who was the passing game coordinator. Loefler, though, was a head coach at Bowling Green and has only been on the staff for one season, unlike Johnson and Patullo, who had been here longer. Maybe that, and his familiarity with calling plays as a college coach gives him the leg up. Or gets fired like Patullo.

Parks Frazier. The passing game coordinator would come from the same role Patullo held. So, very little chance he is elevated.

NEW BLOOD

Nate Scheelhaase. The Los Angeles Rams’ passing game specialist. Interviewed him in 2023 but promoted Brian Johnson. Scheelhaase, 35, was the offensive coordinator for Sirianni’s good friend, Matt Campbell, at Iowa State. He could get a head coaching job.

Tommy Rees. He’s still the OC of the Browns, but that will likely change when the new head coach comes in. Sirianni and Rees were in Indianapolis together.

Could Former Eagles Coaches Be In Future Plans?

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

THE RECYLED

Doug Pederson. He has a history with Jalen Hurts, who was a rookie in Pederson’s final year. He is also very familiar with the Eagles’ organization, having led them to their first Super Bowl title. His departure was a bit messy, though, so he would be a longshot.

Frank Reich. He’s only on this list because he and Sirianni are close. Might ave less odss of landing the job than Parks Frazier.

FORMER HEAD COACHES

Kliff Klingsbury. The Eagles flirted heavily with the former Cardinals head coach and, most recently, the OC for the Commanders, but Kingsbury reportedly wanted to make too many changes on the offensive staff, which made the Eagles uncomfortable, so they hired Kellen Moore.

Brian Daboll. The one-time NFL coach of the year, in the same year he lost to Sirianni three times, could be a sneaky candidate. There’s this bit of troubling history, however: Daboll was the OC had Alabama when Nick Saban benched Hurts. How much of a role did Daboll play in that?

Mike McDaniel. He’s probably too sought after in other places and could possibly be a head coach candidate. He and Dan Campbell are close, so the thinking is he could end up as the OC of the Detroit Lions.

Kevin Stefanski. He’s a Philly guy, having gone to Saint Joseph’s Prep. The thinking is, though, that he will take a year off if he doesn’t get a head coaching gig.

