Moving Parks Frazier To QBs Coach Is A Bold Decision By The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are planning to move their former passing game coordinator, Parks Frazier, to quarterbacks coach, according to an NFL source.

It’s an interesting move on a newly minted offensive staff led by first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard.

Frazier, 34, was hired by the Eagles in 2025 as the PGC after stints with the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

It was in Indy where Frazier was on Frank Reich’s staff during Nick Sirianni’s three years as offensive coordinator with the Colts.

Frazier’s move to QB coach means former Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler will likely be one-and-done in Philadelphia after leaving the college ranks to tutor a room that included Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell, and Kyle McCord.

The Eagles had been looking for an upgrade at quarterbacks coach and reportedly interviewed Cardinals passing game specialist Connor Senger, and were also linked to veteran NFL coach Greg Olson, who once coached Mannion in Seattle.

Steering to Frazier is interesting because the former Murray State signal caller has never been in charge of a position group in an NFL coaching career that will reach its ninth season in 2026.

He was the assistant quarterbacks coach under Scott Milanovich in 2021 and 2022 before ending the latter campaign as the interim OC when Reich was fired.

Frazier’s other duties in the NFL have included stints as passing game coordinator in Carolina, as well as an offensive assistant in Miami under Mike McDaniel.

The experience with McDaniel was likely interesting to Sirianni because the Eagles are going to try to implement many Kyle Shanahan- and Sean McVay-like offensive concepts, and McDaniel is one of Shanahan’s top students.

Tall Task

Jalen Hurts prepares to practice during Week 16. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

What doesn’t track is the history of teaching the technique and fundamentals of the position, especially in a season in which Hurts will be tasked with learning different footwork and drop points to execute a play-action heavy offense.

The larger ecosystem around Hurts will include Mannion and Grizzard, but the one working with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback the closest when the sausage is actually being made, will be Frazier.

In contrast, Loeffler has nearly 20 years of hands-on teaching of QBs, albeit most of it in college, and Olson has 20 years of directing QB rooms, with most of his work in the NFL.

Tasking Frazier will getting Hurts to to speed with technique and fundamentals will be an obvious second-guessing point if things go poorly or even slowly.

The fact that the Eagles are willing to make the move understanding that landscape is perhaps the biggest endorsement the organization could have given to Frazier.

