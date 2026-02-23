Dallas Goedert’s Eagles Future Growing Bleak

The 2026 National Football Scouting Combine will kick off on Monday and it will be an interesting few weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, to say least.

The combine is always interesting because of what the prospects do on the field. But one thing that arguably is more important is the fact that we're going to start seeing reports pop up around which prospects teams meet with. This arguably is even more important than a 40-yard dash or bench press because we'll start to get an idea about what each team is actually thinking about from a draft perspective. That's not to say things like the 40-yard dash aren't important. Of course it is, but the combine is much more than just the workouts.

This is the point in the offseason in which things typically start to pick up steam a bit. The first few weeks after the Super Bowl are typically quiet, but it's going to be a sprint from here on out until the new league year and free agency kicks off in March. For Philadelphia, one position group to watch throughout the combine is tight end. Dallas Goedert is a pending free agent and it's unclear if he'll be back.The Athletic's Brooks Kubena threw cold water on the possibility.

The Eagles have a decision to make with Dallas Goedert

"Cameron Latu, E.J. Jenkins and Jaheim Bell are the only tight ends under contract for the 2026 season," Kubena wrote. "They have totaled three catches for 27 yards in their collective careers. The Eagles delayed addressing this position group by reconstructing Dallas Goedert’s contract last offseason. But the eight-year veteran is scheduled to hit free agency after setting the team record for single-season touchdown catches by a tight end (11).

"It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Goedert returns with the Eagles for his age-31 season, a year after the organization shopped him around. But, foremost, this position group is undergoing an identity shift under the new offensive coaching staff. Blocking was not a collective strength for the 2025 tight ends. How much can the Eagles overhaul this position group in free agency and in the draft?"

Goedert has had a great run in Philadelphia. He spent the last eight seasons with the franchise and won a Super Bowl. In 2025, he racked up 60 catches, 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has earned himself a significant payday. Philadelphia did shop Goedert last offseason and there are financial decisions to make all over the place. That could be a bad sign for the chances of Goedert sticking around.

