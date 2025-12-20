Dallas Goedert's Season For Eagles Impossible To Ignore

This past offseason, it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles were going to have a new tight end in 2025.

Fortunately, the Eagles didn't end up cutting ties with Dallas Goedert, though. The Eagles restructured Goedert's deal and have gotten a career year out of the 30-year-old. Goedert has played in 13 games so far this season and has 551 yards on 54 catches to go along with nine touchdowns. Right now, Goedert's career highs are 59 catches and 830 yards. Before the 2025 season, Goedert's career high was five touchdowns, but he has almost doubled that. Goedert's on pace to break his reception mark by the end of the season.

Dallas Goedert is having a great year

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Goedert could have some history on the way as well. Entering Week 16, Goedert is just one touchdown away from tying Pete Retzlaff for the all-time Eagles single-season tight end touchdown record of 10, as reflected on the team's Week 16 notes shared to X by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is just the fifth QB over the last 25 years to have 30+ total touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.



Here are the Eagles notes for tomorrow’s game in Washington pic.twitter.com/a4drv2dkHi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 19, 2025

Goedert already has surpassed Zach Ertz's highest mark as a member of the Eagles. He reached eight touchdowns in 2017 and 2018.

Goedert is just 30 years old and is playing his way into another large contract. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who is also 30 years old, recently landed a three-year extension with the franchise worth just over $39 million. This season, Andrews has 40 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Goedert has 54 catches for 551 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Eagles' playmaker arguably should land at least a comparable deal, if not more this upcoming offseason. Will that be with the Eagels, though? Philadelphia has star power all across the roster and has some big expenses coming its way -- like a potential Jalen Carter extension at some point. It would be great to keep Goedert in town, but there's a reason why the Eagles reportedly were interested in trading him this past offseason. Goedert is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league, but he's going to be expensive and is earning himself even more cash. If this season is the end of his run in Philadelphia, it's been a good one.

