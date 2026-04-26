Drafting Eli Stowers Completely Reshapes The Eagles at Tight End: Why The Position Has Never Been Better

There wasn't many questions surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles at tight end heading into the NFL Draft -- at least for the 2026 season.

The Eagles did the best they could to run it back at tight end. There was no reason to part ways with Dallas Goedert, who was coming off 11 touchdown catches last year -- the most for a tight end in a season in franchise history.

The Eagles brought Goedert back on a one-year deal, extending the deadline where the franchise would pay $20.5 million in dead cap money is they couldn't reach a new contract. Goedert took one for the team to stay in Philadelphia, signing for less money to boot.

The Eagles needed to address the blocking aspect at tight end, so they landed Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt to one-year deals. Mundt will certainly be on the roster while Smartt will compete for a spot on special teams.

Grant Calcaterra is also back on a one-year contract, an insurance policy for someone who can catch passes in an offense that needs as much help as it can get at the position.

The tight end position was fine. Not great, not terrible.

The Eagles could have used another tight end in the draft, yet they didn't need one. They took one of the best tight ends in the draft when they had the opportunity to select him -- Eli Stowers.

The board came to Philadelphia, and the Eagles couldn't pass on Stowers. The Eagles landed a true TE2 -- and their tight end of the future once Goedert departs.

The Eagles have a true TE2

The Eagles tight end room had depth behind Goedert, but it was evident they needed to improve at TE2. They could have rolled into the year with Calcaterra as the TE2, even with no guarantee he wa sgoing to make the roster.

With Stowers in the fold, the Eagles have a playmaker at the position. Stowers played over 70% of his snaps in the slot, projecting as a big receiver more than a tight end. Don't be fooled, Stowers is still the pass-catching TE2 in Sean Mannion's offense.

A former quarterback, Stowers has excellent chemistry with signal callers and is a pass-catching savant when running slants and routes where he can get the ball quick. The Eagles are going more horizontal with this offense, which is where Stowers fits right in with rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Stowers is going to get his opportunity to make plays in year one, being the understudy to Goedert. Goedert and Stowers are a very strong 1-2 puch at tight end.

Stowers is the future TE1

Goedert's future is tied to 2026, but he has worked out one-year deals with the Eagles over the past few years. Expect that to continue going forward until both sides are ready to move on.

Stowers was drafted high to be the long-term successor for a reason. The proof is in the pudding.

The Eagles used the same philosophy with Zach Ertz in 2023 when Brent Celek was the tight end and did the same with Goedert in 2018 when Ertz was the tight end. Both Ertz and Goedert were second-round picks too.

The Goedert-Stowers pairing could last a few years, shoring up the immediate and short-term future at tight end with two playmakers in an offense loaded with young talent. Goedert is the veteran leader of this young group, and has a role here as one of the players the young pass catchers can look up to for 2026 and beyond.

When the Eagles are ready to pass the torch over to Stowers, they will do so. Goedert and Stowers can co-exist for a few more years.

Who else makes the roster?

Assuming the Eagles keep three tight ends, Johnny Mundt has a roster spot as the blocking tight end. The Eagles do need one regardless how they are revamping the position.

Calcaterra and Smartt will have to battle in training camp for the fourth tight end spot, assuming the Eagles keep four. When offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was with the Green Bay Packers last year, Green Bay kept four tight ends. The previous year, the Packers had three.

Basically Calcaterra and Smartt will have to prove to the Eagles brass why they deserve a spot on the 53. Three tight end spots are already on lock with Goedert, Stowers, and Mundt.

If the Eagles roll with those three, the position is the strongest it's been since Ertz and Goedert were together. That's a massive win for the Eagles, especially how the tight end will be featured in this offense.