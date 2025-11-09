Did Eagles' Star Reveal Offensive Identity?
PHILADELPHIA - For Philadelphia fans holding out hope for a shift to more of a pass-heavy theme, post-bye week for the 6-2 Eagles, an Easter Egg from DeVonta Smith should temper that sentiment.
The Eagles’ star receiver revealed the Eagles’ mindset when talking about the differences between the star-studded Alabama team he played for in college and the talented Eagles, who have been one of the NFL’s most gifted teams for most of Smith’s career.
Ground And Pound
"I think it's two different situations,” Smith told Eagles On SI. “You know, we were a passing team there. And that's what we wanted to do, going into games. That was the identity, throwing the ball.
“Here, we know the identity. [It’s] controlling the game, ground and pound. When [the receivers] have those chances, we can make the [most of the] opportunities on the outside. We're gonna do that.
“So you know, it's different situations."
The outside world may still believe the Eagles are searching for their 2025 identity after struggling to run the football earlier this season, but that’s not the case inside the team.
Certainly, Smith and fellow star receiver A.J. Brown would like the offense to be a little less risk-averse and to trust their skills a little bit more.
Smith also admitted he’s cognizant of his numbers.
“I mean, for me, I'm being honest. Every week, I do [look at numbers],” Smith said. “That's the purpose of setting goals. You set goals for a reason. To know where you're at with your goals, you have to look at [the numbers].
“I mean, everybody's different. Some people don't look at it. I look at it. Does it change the way I play? The way I think about things? Nah, not at all, but I definitely look at it."
Smith has a team-leading 44 receptions for 588 yards entering Week 10. At that pace, the fifth-year wodeout would finish with 94 catches for 1,250 yards. That would be one reception shy of Smith’s 2022 career-high and his career-high for yards.
However, the numbers serve as a measuring stick to the actual goal for Smith.
“I don't have a set number. I mean, I just want to make Pro Bowl, be All-Pro, so whatever it takes for me to get there," he said.
And that’s the Catch-22. It’s not Alabama, where it was pass-first and Smith won the Heisman Trophy.
“You're gonna have your days,” Smith said of the Eagles offense. “You're gonna have your days where you're not gonna get the touches you want. And you're gonna have your days where you get a lot, so that's why I say you have to make it most of your opportunity.
“... You have to look yourself in a mirror and think about the end of the day, the team's success is the biggest thing. … Individual things will come; just keep being patient. … So you have to kind of take it for what it is and be willing to push forward."
