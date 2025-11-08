Eagles' Saturday Practice Report: Brett Toth Set To Start At OC
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles starting center Cam Jurgens missed practice for a third consecutive day Saturday with a knee injury and is expected to be ruled out for Monday night's game at the Green Bay Packers later this afternoon.
Veteran Brett Toth is expected to get his second consecutive start in the pivot for 6-2 Philadelphia, which will be attempting to keep the top spot in the NFC against the 5-2-1 Packers.
Toth played very effectively in an emphatic 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26. It was the Army product's first ever NFL start at center and he was graded out as the top player on the Eagles offense by Pro Football Focus.
The other notable development at practice was cornerback Adoree' Jackson returning after missing Friday due to a personal matter. Jackson, who is working his way back from a concussion, was a limited participant on Thursday.
Designated To Return?
All others who've been listed on the injury report this week were practicing in some form, a group that inclused defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (groin), receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), as well as cornerback Jakorin Bennett (triceps), edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps), and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee).
Both Barkley and Brown have indicated they will play against the Packers, as did Smith.
However, Smith, along with Bennett and Lampkin are still on injured reserve and in the midst of their respective 21-day practice windows as designated to return.
The Eagles have one open roster spot so they could add Smith to the 53-man unit with out a subsequent move but would have to make space to also put Bennett and Lampkin in the mix against the Packers.
MORE NFL: