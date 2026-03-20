Don't Forget The Defense: Latest Scheduled '30 Visits' Highlight Eagles' Defensive Losses

The proverb "Man plans, and God laughs" aptly captures the unpredictability of life—and NFL team-building.

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason knowing they needed to correct the heavy defensive focus in recent drafts and redirect attention to the offense.

From 2022 onward, GM Howie Roseman used 12 premium picks (first through third rounds), with 10 allocated to the defense. Only two offensive players were selected, and none in the first round: right guard Tyler Steen (65th overall in 2023) and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (51st overall in 2022).

Over the same period, the defense added key pieces like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean (2022); Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Sydney Brown (2023); Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt (2024); and Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba (2025).

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Heading into the 2026 draft process, Roseman holds four picks in the top 100: Nos. 23, 54, 68 (from the Haason Reddick trade with the New York Jets), and 98 (a compensatory selection for the loss of Milton Williams to New England in free agency).

The offense is poised to receive priority attention. However, significant free-agency departures across the defense introduce several potential surprises.

At linebacker, the Eagles have an in-house successor for Dean in the talented Jihaad Campbell. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was a priority re-signing at the start of free agency, but the bidding escalated to $30 million annually—too steep for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, safety Reed Blankenship signed with the Houston Texans for less than expected (a three-year, $24.75 million deal), departing as a former undrafted standout with no clear immediate replacement unless Michael Carter shifts to safety or Brown receives another chance from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

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Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notably, two of the Eagles' early 30 pre-draft visits targeted potential Day 2 defensive prospects: Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton and South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore.

Dennis-Sutton (6-foot-6, 256 pounds) was a productive college performer with 17 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over his final two seasons at Penn State. He offers the size currently lacking on the edge, where the rotation features Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and recent signing Arnold Ebiketie.

Kilgore profiles as a Fangio-style defender with slot/safety versatility. He's comfortable in space, boasts strong ball skills, and tallied eight interceptions plus 21 pass breakups across three seasons—traits that align well with the scheme's demands for hybrid coverage players.

Ultimately, the Eagles enter the 2026 draft with a clear need to start repopulating the offense and fresh questions at key spots on the edge and in the defensive backfield. How Roseman balances those competing priorities will shape the Eagles' next chapter.