The Eagles’ list of needs is growing. Again, not unexpected, though in real-time, the pain is real after Reed Blankenship became the third defensive starter to leave in free agency. The safety joins Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean to depart on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Blankenship, one of the Eagles’ true success stories, is off to the Houston Texans after landing a three-year, $24.75 million deal, with $16.5 guaranteed. An undrafted free agent in 2022, he was paid $500,000 to sign, then his work ethic took over.

He climbed from being inactive in six of his first seven games to a special teams player to a starter to a team captain. The ride included a pair of Super Bowl trips and one Super Bowl ring.

He made his mark on a cold night at Lambeau Field on Nov. 27, 2022. When C.J. Gardner-Johnson left with what was later diagnosed as a lacerated kidney, Blankenship stepped in and intercepted the Packers’ then-quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Reed Blankenship Had A Rapid Rise As An UDFA

Eagles S Reed Blankenship laughs with reporters outside the NovaCare Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

When Gardner-Johnson left at the end of the year, Blankenship became a starter and always had a nose for the ball. He made nine interceptions in 54 games, including three in 2023 and four in 2024. Blankenship had a big fan in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who always spoke highly of him. In fact, Fangio was a big fan of Phillips and Dean, too.

Last year, the Eagles lost four defensive starters, as Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Darius Slay left in free agency, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded.

At least the Eagles are keeping defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who signed a mammoth contract extension 48 hours before the legal tampering period began. It’s something.

Right now, though, the Eagles need a pass rusher and a safety. They seem to be set at linebacker despite losing Dean, though they could add one on Day 3 of the draft, especially now that they will have nine picks – not eight as was reported all offseason - after being awarded four compensatory picks on Monday, including one in the sixth round.

The Eagles are left with second-year player Drew Mukuba at safety, but he is coming off a fractured ankle that cost him a quarter of his rookie season. The team also has Sydney Brown, who Fangio doesn’t seem overly impressed with after not starting him when Mukuba got hurt. Instead, Fangio turned to Marcus Epps, who is also a free agent.

Blankenship is coming off perhaps his worst season as a pro, but his presence had a calming effect on the back end of the defense, and he was like having another coach on the field.

Blankenship and defensive back Cooper DeJean were good friends off the field, and the two did a podcast together called ‘The Exciting Whites,’ so it remains to be seen how this breakup will impact that friendship and the podcast.