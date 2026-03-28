Eagles' A.J. Brown Saga: Howie Roseman’s Next Chapter in Phoenix

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is scheduled to speak with reporters at the NFL’s annual spring meeting on Sunday in Phoenix.

The session is almost certain to include an “update” on A.J. Brown — and it will likely sound very familiar to what Roseman said before and during the scouting combine. That back-and-forth is expected to continue until Brown is either traded or the NFL trade deadline passes this season.

To recap, here’s what Roseman said in February:

“It’s really hard to find great players. I think A.J. is a great player. From my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting.”

He also added important context:

“I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything. I don’t think that you can go into any conversation with anyone and just shoot things down without hearing what they have to say.”

Since then, Eagles On SI and other outlets have reported that the New England Patriots have shown genuine interest in Brown — interest that is reciprocated.

Brown’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, was actively soliciting offers at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Brown’s camp provided a list of preferred destinations that included the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers.

There was also discussion about the Los Angeles Rams checking in, though the idea of Roseman trading Brown to another legitimate NFC contender has always seemed unlikely.

Status Quo

A.J. Brown goes through a drill during the Eagles OTAs. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Roseman is known for being stubborn with his asking price, which has reportedly been labeled “unserious” by the Patriots early in the process.

Potential trade windows exist at the start of the new league year, around the draft, and especially after June 1 — the date after which the Eagles could spread Brown’s large dead-money hit over two seasons.

What’s clear now is that the pool of realistic suitors is shrinking.

The Rams, Bills, and Chargers appear to have moved on. Some around the league believe it has become “Patriots or bust.”

Complicating the picture further is the Eagles’ recent signing of wide receiver Elijah Moore — one of Brown’s closest friends — which some interpret as an attempt to keep the star receiver happy and committed to another run in Philadelphia.

In other words, this soap opera continues to get renewed. Nothing Roseman says in Phoenix is likely to change that.

Every major milestone on the NFL calendar — the draft, the start of OTAs, mandatory minicamp, training camp, roster cuts, and ultimately the Nov. 3 trade deadline — will serve as another potential lever for a possible A.J. Brown trade.