Two Sides To The Eagles' Signing of Elijah Moore

Even now, two weeks after the league’s new year began, Howie Roseman keeps finding bargain basement deals. The Eagles general manager signed a second receiver in a week when he added Elijah Moore on, what else, a one-year deal. On March 17, he signed Hollywood Brown.

Moore and Brown are two of nine players Roseman has brought in on one-year deals. Given the salary cap restraints and with several of his drafted players from the last couple of years coming up for extensions, it’s a strategy many expected. Still, when you shop for deep, discounted deals well into the free agency period, the hit rate isn't usually very high.

The other seven players signed to one-year deal since the market opened are:

Riq Woolen

Arnold Ebiketie

Jonathan Jones

Johnny Mundt

Dameon Pierce

J.T. Gray

Stone Smartt

Roseman also handed out one-year contracts to holdovers Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.

Hollywood Brown Arrived A Week Before Elijah Moore

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The signings of Moore and Brown could pay dividends, though, again, it depends on what happens with A.J. Brown – if he stays or goes. By loading up with two receivers in free agency, plus a scheduled top 30-visit with Indiana’s Omar Cooper, it feels like Roseman is steeling himself for trading Brown.

The narrative on Moore is that he and Brown are good friends, former teammates at the University of Mississippi. Brown has given Moore credit for helping him through a period of mental health struggles and depression, while Moore has given Brown credit for mentoring him on the field and creating a brother-like bond.

Now, the Eagles could be doing their best to placate Brown, to make him happy with the addition of Moore, offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, and others on the offensive side of the coaching staff.

The football side of the Moore signing is that this is a redemption season for him. He will turn 26 on March 26 but is now on his fourth team.

Originally a second-round pick of the New York Jets – when Joe Douglas was the GM – in 2021, but never quite found his footing there. He went to Cleveland and played for the Browns for two years before moving on to the Buffalo Bills last year. He played just nine games for the Bills, was targeted 17 times, and caught nine passes for 112 yards, with his best reps coming from the slot, where 76 of his 193 offensive snaps came. From 2023-24, Moore averaged 60 catches per season.

If Brown stays, it’s hard to see much playing time for either Moore or Hollywood, with DeVonta Smith still here and Dallas Goedert coming back. Mannion, though, may have things in store that we aren’t aware of. He may find ways to spread the ball out even more. Obviously, there will be more work for Hollywood and Moore if Brown is traded.