What Everyone’s Missing in Nick Sirianni’s AJ Brown Comments

It was an interesting morning for the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

With the National Football League Scouting Combine now here, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including wide receiver AJ Brown.

Both Sirianni and Roseman were asked about Brown's future with the franchise. If you are an Eagles fan, you've likely seen a slew of articles related to this very topic. When Sirianni spoke, one thing he said was that he can't "can't guarantee" that Brown will be with the team in 2026. This is the piece of the comment that has gotten the most headlines. But, if you're an Eagles fan, there's no reason for panic.

The Eagles head coach opened up about AJ Brown

Sirianni said much more than the fact that he "can't guarantee" Brown will be back.

"Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said. ... "As Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J.'s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.

"Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow."

While the words "can't guarantee" are scary when it comes to one of the best receivers in football, the full quote really isn't anything crazy. Plus, Sirianni specifically said that he wants Brown to stick around and thinks the receiver wants to be in town as well. In all, the quote arguably is positive in the full context.

With the combine now here, there's going to be plenty of chatter. But if you're an Eagles fan, there's really no reason for concern right now.

