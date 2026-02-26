Eagles' Howie Roseman Drops Telling Hint on AJ Brown's Future

The noise around Philadelphia Eagles star receiver AJ Brown has been loud, although he hasn't done anything this offseason to add fuel to the fire. On the contrary, when Brown spoke publicly during Super Bowl Week, he called Philadelphia "home" and talked about his excitement for the team's new offense.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said while speaking to Micah Parsons on "The Edge with Micah Parsons." "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand. ...

"As an offense, we just come back and just really watch the tape and just like I said, rediscover ourselves and go to work each and every day. Being accountable and take it one day at a time. We have great leaders in our locker room. I'm fortunate to be a part of that, especially on offense. We do have a lot of talent, but talent gets us nowhere. It's all about being detailed and disciplined. ... I'm always excited. Sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for [Kevin Patullo]. To me, he did a tremendous job and he has a great heart but I'm excited for the season. I am excited for what's to come, for sure."

Will AJ Brown be in Philadelphia in 2026?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Still, trade rumors have been endless. At the NFL Scouting Combine, both general Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the noise. Sirianni said he "can't guarantee" anything, but was open about the fact that he wants Brown in town and thinks the receiver wants to be in Philadelphia as well. Still, the noise has continued. It's a bit surprising.

While quotes like Sirianni saying he "can't guarantee" anything have been blown out of proportion, one underrated nugget dropped by Roseman was the fact that while speaking to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, he noted that Brown has been a "huge part" of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's vision for the offense.

"When we talk about getting back to a Super Bowl and winning a championship, that's really a great credit to the amount of players we have who can play at an incredibly high level," Roseman said. "AJ is one of those guys. AJ is a great player.

"When we talk to Sean [Mannion] and talk to him about his system, his vision for AJ is a huge part of that. We got to get better, and you don't get better by just sacrificing great players. We look forward to improving and adding on."

It's pretty to get much clearer than that. Now, if a team comes in and makes some sort of ridiculous offer, that's one thing. But from Roseman's comments it really sounds like Brown is more likely than not to be in Philadelphia in 2026.