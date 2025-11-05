Why Eagles Didn't Cut Ties With AJ Brown From Howie Roseman
The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t trade away AJ Brown on Tuesday.
That’s something that shouldn’t have had to even be talked about. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and he makes the team better and hasn't publicly requested a trade or anything of that nature.
The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and unsurprisingly Brown is still in Philadelphia. After the deadline passed, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to the media and was asked about Brown.
"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players," Roseman said. "And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of the guys like that. And so, feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."
The Eagles were smart to not trade AJ Brown
Much has been said about Brown throughout the season so far. Some have even gone as far as to say that Brown looks "miserable" in Philadelphia. NFL insider Josina Anderson quoted a league source in shutting this idea down as well.
"AJ Brown is not miserable," Anderson shared. "He’s hungry. He’s a player that cares about his team and his legacy. He wants to be among the greats. Every player should want that, and continue to strive for that. So of course he’s going to want to feast. That’s the energy that is a difference-maker. You don’t get rid of that.”
Fortunately, it sounds like Roseman doesn't read into all of the social media noise as others do and didn't want to trade Brown. There's been plenty of speculation and buzz on social media, but the messaging from the team itself has been consistent the whole time. They didn't want to trade Brown and they showed that on Tuesday.