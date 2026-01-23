What Keeping Jaelan Phillips Could Cost Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush is going to be under a microscope once again this offseason.

This was the case ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, but the question was solved as the Eagles went out and acquired 26-year-old Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. Phillips was everything the Eagles could've hoped for down the stretch. Phillips played in eight games with the Eagles and had two sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven quarterback hits, and 28 total tackles.

Phillips now is heading to the open market and should get paid well. Phillips is going to be one of the top overall players available. CBS Sports ranked Phillips as the No. 4 overall free agent this year. But what could it cost to keep Phillips around? Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $52 million over three years.

The Eagles have to open up the checkbook

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Brooks Kubena noted that Phillips is "within range" of where Josh Sweat was when he got a three-year, $40 million deal from the franchise.

"I’d also expect Jaelan Phillips to be a priority," Kubena wrote. "The Eagles spent a third-round pick to acquire him at the trade deadline, and, at age 26, Phillip’s profile is within range of Josh Sweat’s when the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $40 million deal in 2021. Safety Reed Blankenship should also be a target. Drew Mukuba’s rookie contract should give the Eagles the flexibility to extend Blankenship.

"(The Eagles signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a three-year, $27 million deal when it was Blankenship who was on an affordable deal.) As I wrote yesterday, if I were the Eagles, I would offer linebacker Nakobe Dean a market-rate, one-year deal. And if I were Dean, I would not accept it. It does not make much sense for either party to commit to a long-term deal with Jihaad Campbell in the equation."

If the Eagles want to keep Phillips in town, they're going to have to pay him well. If not, they're going to be in a similar position as they were ahead of the trade deadline needing a punch at the pass rush.

