AJ Brown-to-Patriots Rumors Intensify: Everything Eagles Fans Need to Know

Things seem to be heating up from the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has been the talk of the combine with rumors and speculation swirling all over the place, including a lot around the New England Patriots. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been candid about Brown all week and noted on Thursday that the odds of a deal are "not very high."

"We're in the business of keeping great players," Roseman said. "And AJ is a great player. AJ is a difference-making player for our team. He's been on our team for four years. We've been to the playoffs all four of those years. Won the Super Bowl. Been to two Super Bowls. He's a captain on our team. You're not looking to get rid of players like that. For us, the disappointment in the season was progressing past the first round of the playoffs.

Will the Eagles trade AJ Brown?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"So, we're looking to build on that and go forward. So that's adding on. At the same time, there's nobody, our job's as GMs, we've got to listen on anyone. That doesn't have anything to do with AJ. If anyone calls me and says 'Hey I want to talk to you about a player.' For me to say unequivocally 'I'm not taking your call,' that doesn't make sense because I don't know what they're going to say on the other end. Now, the chances that I'm doing that with a great player, they're not very high."

That hasn't stopped the noise, though. Things seemed to shift a bit early on Friday afternoon.

Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reported that the Patriots have interest in Brown and potentially could even pair him with veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, who joined the franchise before the 2025 season.

There’s internal interest in trading for A.J. Brown, and it’s not just dependent on Diggs.

"There’s internal interest in trading for A.J. Brown, and it’s not just dependent on Diggs," Daniels and Guregian wrote. "According to our sources, there’s a scenario where the Patriots could have both receivers on the roster. In the event Diggs is willing to restructure his contract, the team sees an avenue to pair him with Brown.

"The receiver hasn’t been happy in Philadelphia and is a fan of Vrabel. That relationship goes both ways. There are concerns, however, about Brown’s knees. He had surgery on both knees in 2021 and sustained another knee injury during the 2023 season. But even with those issues, the veteran has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past four seasons."

AJ Brown-Patriots buzz is growing

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The fact that there's not just reported interest, but already thoughts about landing Brown and how he would fit with Diggs makes the noise sound even more real. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he's heard that Philadelphia is seeking a first- and second-round pick and that a decision on Brown's future could be made within the next 10 days.

"And that is why a decision on Brown will seemingly be made sooner — as in the next 10 days ahead of the official start of the 'legal tampering' period on March 9 — rather than later," McLane wrote. "At least that’s the sense sources close to several Eagles with uncertain futures have gotten from their conversations with the team this week. ...

"Roseman’s tactics are renowned. He’ll set the cost much higher than prevailing wisdom says it should be. One NFL executive said he heard the Eagles were seeking a return that included both a first- and second-round draft pick. Whether accurate or not, it’s a price tag already being floated within league circles."

That's not all. Daniels and Guregian reported that the Patriots are working on a "resolution" with Diggs that will come in the "coming weeks" around the idea of a contract restructure or moving on.

This is not a guarantee that Brown is going to get traded. But something seems to have shifted and there's a lot of smoke around the Patriots right now.