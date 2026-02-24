Howie Roseman Answers Eagles’ $96M Trade Question

There's always going to be trade rumors in the National Football League, but it certainly sounds like the noise around Philadelphia Eagles AJ Brown should slowly start to come to an end, for the time being.

Brown is just 28 years old and has four straight seasons under his belt in Philadelphia with 1,000 or more receiving yards. He's also under contract for four more seasons after inking a three-year, $96 million extension with the franchise. Sure, there was a bit of drama during the season, but Brown is the type of player who can transform an offense and the Eagles are fortunate to have him. On Tuesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the idea of whether Brown will be traded and he made it sound like it will not be the case, although nothing is guaranteed at this stage of the offseason.

The Eagles GM opened up

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I’d go back to what I said at the end of the season. It’s really hard to find great players. I think AJ is a great player," Roseman said. "I think that from my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting.”

He continued.

“I think that any trade that we’ve made, we’ve done because we’ve felt that was the right thing to do for the Philadelphia Eagles. I can’t remember at any time that I’ve done anything, that when I did it, that I didn’t think was in the best interest of the team. It’s always going to be about the team. It’s always going to be about our players. If I start doing things that are about individuals, as opposed to the team, I’m not doing my job.”

Brown's future has been one of the most talked-about subjects in football since the 2025 season ended. When there is at least a question about the future of one of the top five receivers in football, that's going to happen. This isn't the first time Roseman has insinuated that he doesn't want to move Brown. He also did at the end of the season as well.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said in January. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

It's easy to get caught up in the drama of the offseason, but there's seemingly nothing on the docket right now. Plus, Brown has said this offseason that Philadelphia is his "home" and he's excited about the prospects of the new offense.

