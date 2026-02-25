Eagles Among Early Fits for 49ers Second-Round Corner

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly could use another cornerback this offseason.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said it himself while speaking to the media.

“We’ll go into the offseason looking to add to that position,” Roseman said of the cornerback room to pair with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

On Wednesday, ESPN shared a column highlighting 15 different trade candidates while also putting odds on a deal getting done and potential fits. San Francisco 49ers corner Renardo Green came in at No. 9 with Dan Graziano and Ben Solak setting the odds of a deal at 80 percent and the Eagles among the potential landing spots.

The Eagles should call the 49ers

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

"No. 9. Renardo Green, CB, San Francisco 49ers," Graziano and Solak wrote. "The contract: Two more years at a total of $3.04 million, nothing guaranteed. The buzz: He is still only 25 and would have value in a trade. The Niners have a new defensive coordinator in Raheem Morris, and Green might not be a scheme fit. The 2024 second-round pick has just one interception in two NFL seasons, and he seemed to fall out of favor a bit with the coaching staff at times last season. ... Predicted chance of getting traded: 80 percent. Potential team fits: Cowboys, Falcons, Eagles."

Green is an intriguing name to consider. He's just 25 years old and was a second-round pick in 2024. He played in all 17 games as a rookie in 2024, including seven starts, and had one interception, 13 passes defended and 61 total tackles. He played — and started — 14 games for San Francisco in 2025 and had 10 passes defended and 60 total tackles.

He may not be a big-name guy at this point in his career, but quarterbacks have completed just 57.6 percent of their passes when throwing Green's way over the last two seasons (80-of-139) for just four touchdowns. Plus, he's under contract for two seasons. He'll make just over $1.7 million in 2026 and just over $2 million in 2027. If the 49ers are going to trade him for some reason, there may not be a better value out there.