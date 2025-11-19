Eagles Announce OT Roster Move With Lane Johnson Hurt
The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line depth is going to be heavily tested in the coming weeks.
Lane Johnson is dealing with a Lisfranc sprain that is expected to knock him out of action for four-to-six weeks. The six-time Pro Bowler has been banged up all season, but has been able to suit up for each of the Eagles' first 10 games. The upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys will be the first game Johnson misses this season.
When Johnson has exited games throughout the season to this point. Fred Johnson has been the guy to step up and replace him. With Johnson set to miss an extended period of time, the Eagles need a little more depth and fortunately, the team had a positive announcement in that respect on Wednesday.
The Eagles could have a little more depth very soon
"The Eagles opened the practice window for tackle Myles Hinton," the Eagles announced. "Hinton was placed on the Injured Reserve, Designated for Return list on roster cutdown day. Philadelphia selected Hinton in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He began his college career at Stanford (where he played with Tanner McKee) before transferring to Michigan and helping the Wolverines win a National Championship. If activated to the 53-man roster, Hinton provides depth at tackle."
Hinton was selected with the No. 191 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's not a big-name player for the team at this point, especially after spending the season on the Injured Reserve to this point. But, if activated, he's someone who can slot in behind Fred Johnson for the time being.
He played in 46 games throughout his five-year college career. Hinton spent the first three seasons of his college career at Stanford and the final two at Michigan.
With Johnson out for the next few weeks, the Eagles are going to have to make due. After drafting Hinton in the sixth round, this could at least be an opportunity for the Eagles to see what he can do in a real game.
