How Eagles OC Views Offense After Drama-Filled Stretch
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-2 on the season so far.
That would be enough for the vast majority of teams across the National Football League. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are tied for the best record in the league at 9-2. Neither has had its bye week yet. The Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are the only two teams in the NFC right now who are 8-2 on the season, but more has been said about what has gone wrong, than what has gone right.
Philadelphia boasts one of the top overall defenses in football. But, the offense has gotten most of the headlines this season because it hasn't been as explosive as anyone expected it to be. It has led to drama around both AJ Brown and, most recently, Jalen Hurts. Regardless of the drama, what are the Eagles actually trying to do differently now? Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo talked about what he's trying to fix with the offense.
The Eagles are looking to get even better
"When we're on track, we do a pretty good job," Patullo said when asked what the Eagles need to fix. "And if we get off track, whether it's a negative play or penalty, it puts us in a hole and we've had trouble with that. That starts with us as a staff to make sure that we are in a good play and executing at a high level and we're all detailed-up...That's kinda been the thing a little bit. We've had opportunities and we just haven't made the most of them at times. We know what we are capable of. The guys are excited about that. They feel like we are moving in the right direction, we just need to explode when we need to."
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion. The Eagles play in one of the biggest markets in the NFL. When you add in the fact that they are reigning champs, it just heightens things even more.
But, it shouldn't be forgotten that this is an 8-2 football that we are talking about. The Eagles aren't 5-5 or 6-4. The Eagles currently have the No. 1 seed in the NFC right now. Even though the offense hasn't exploded over the last few weeks, this is a very good football team that can make noise in the NFC again.
