Eagles Are Adding Jerrod Johnson To The 2026 Coaching Staff

The Eagles will be adding Jerrod Johnson to the team’s coaching staff, according to NFL Media.

Johnson, C.J. Stroud’s quarterbacks coach in Houston over the past three seasons, was one of 17 candidates to interview for Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator job and one of the seven finalists for the gig that ultimately went to Sean Mannion.

A former Texas A&M quarterback who went undrafted in 2011 and spent some time in the Eagles’ training camp, Johnson also interviewed for Philadelphia’s OC job in 2024 when it went to Kellen Moore before a season that resulted in a Super Bowl LIX championship.

More Firepower For The Coaching Staff

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore untimately was hired as the head coach in New Orleans after that SB win and Kevin Patullo was elevated to OC during what was a disappointing offensive campaign for the Eagles and ultimately had the organization back in the OC market again.

Johnson, 37, is the third finalist for the OC job hired for the 2026 staff, joining Mannion and Josh Grizzard, the former Tampa Bay OC who was named the Eagles’ passing game coordinator.

Johnson also has a history of working with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, dating back to Frank Reich’s staff in Indianapolis when Sirianni was the OC there, and Johnson was a quality control coach.

Johnson’s expertise is as at the QB position both as a player in college and while trying to break through with six NFL teams through 2016. Johnson also played in the United Football League, Arena Football League, and the CFL.

He was also the assistant QBs coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 before getting the job stewarding the Texans’ signal callers. In Minnesota, Johnson worked with new Eagles offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

He recently moved on from the Texans after a troubling regression by Stroud in the playoffs, although his overall work with the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Yeat, and backup Davis Mills, who get get some starting bites this offseason is impressive.

The Eagles already have named Park Frazier as the quarterbacks coach for 2026 so it will be interesting to see what Johnson's role will be, perhaps a senior assistant title.