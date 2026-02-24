Eagles' QB Coach Change: Bridging The Past To The Future

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are planning for an evolved offensive with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion serving as the centerpiece with concepts and schemes that resemble the offenses of Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, and Matt LaFleur.

The upside of Mannion as a football coach could be Bill Walsh-like and still not equal the importance of Jalen Hurts on the 2026 Eagles, however.

After all, the Eagles’ sixth-year starting quarterback will be the one tasked with transferring what Mannion wants in the classroom to the playing field.

In theory, shifting from what the Philadelphia offense has done over the past five seasons into a more play-action centric, pure-progression mindset with stretch-running concepts will require new techniques and different fundamentals, at least at times, for Hurts, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl winner.

It’s not often you see QBs with the kind of resume Hurts has dramatically shifting in the prime of their careers, but there is at least the opportunity for that in Philadelphia during the 2026 season.

Hurts’ sherpa for all of that will be Parks Frazier, the Eagles' fifth QBs coach in the Nick Sirianni era, following Brian Johnson, Alex Tanney, Doug Nussmeier, and Scot Loeffler.

Frazier was a quarterback himself in college at Murray State, but he’s never coached the position at the pro level, so Eagles On SI asked Sirianni why Frazier, 34, was tabbed as the coach to work with Hurts on a day-to-day basis in such an important season.

Sirianni first defaulted to the value he sees in Frazier, who he first worked with in Indianapolis.

“First of all, I think he’s an awesome coach. I think he’s a really good football coach,” Sirianni said of Frazier during a pre-combine discussion with reporters.

The Bridge Between Old And New

Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game before the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. | Matt Kryger/IndyStar

The Eagles’ head coach then went a little deeper, describing a bridge between what Hurts has been doing and the experience Frazier got in Miami during the 2024 season with Kyle Shanahan acolyte Mike McDaniel in everything from concepts to terminology.

“I think that [Frazier] has a good feel that, even though you’re running a new system, there’s a lot of things that you have to translate and you have to say, ‘Hey, do we want to keep these words the same’ for their to be less learning for the players," Sirianni said. "They have to learn a scheme, so how have we done this in the past?

“He’s a good bridge, I guess to say within that.”

Then came the connection between the new style of offense and Hurts, who got to know Frazier when he was hired as the Eagles’ passing game coordinator last season.

“Parks has been in this style of offense when he was with Miami,” said Sirianni. “Him and Jalen have spent a year together. and I always think that’s important. Again, he’s been in the system, he’s a bridge to be able to translate some different things there, knows Jalen, and just felt it was a good fit for us to be there with him.”

