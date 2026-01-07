Eagles Bring Back 6-Year Veteran For Playoff Run

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from kicking off a playoff run. Despite the fact that the regular season is over, Howie Roseman and the front office are still making moves.

On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that the franchise is bringing back six-year veteran defensive back Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.

"The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive back Parry Nickerson to the practice squad," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson wrote. "To make room for Nickerson, the Eagles released cornerback Ambry Thomas from the practice squad. The team also placed defensive back Brandon Johnson on the Practice Squad Injured list. DB Parry Nickerson. Nickerson returns after spending the majority of the season with the team, appearing in five games. Nickerson registered two tackles in 12 defensive snaps, playing in Weeks 4-8. He chipped in with 60 snaps on special teams as well.

The Eagles made a depth move

Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Parry Nickerson (38) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

"The 31-year-old Nickerson entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018 out of Tulane. He played in all 16 games that season, starting two contests. Since his rookie year, Nickerson has played in games for the Jaguars, Packers, Vikings, and Dolphins. In Miami, Nickerson worked with Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, who was the Dolphins' defensive coordinator at the time. Nickerson presents inside-outside versatility for the defense. Nickerson finished the 2024 season on the Eagles' practice squad after originally joining the team before Training Camp. In 35 career games (three starts), Nickerson has posted 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass defensed."

Nickerson has played in five games for the Eagles this season, his first game action since 2023. Overall, he has played in 35 games in six seasons with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Marlins, and the Eagles.

He hasn't played in a game for the Eagles since Oct. 26 against the New York Giants. He logged two tackles throughout the season and allowed 14 yards in coverage on two catches against him. The 31-year-old has been a part of the practice squad revolving door this season. He was cut on Dec. 2 to make room on the roster for safety Marcus Epps.

The playoffs are here and you can never have too much veteran depth. That's why having Nickerson back in the fold is important. He may not get action in the playoffs, but this is a guy who has been around the team, including last year down the stretch. You need as much help as you can get in the playoffs and now the Eagles have another depth piece at their disposal.

