Dallas Goedert Deal Gives Eagles GM Howie Roseman More Flexibility

PHILADELPHIA — Veteran tight end Dallas Goedert has agreed to a one-year deal and will return to the Eagles for a ninth season, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

The outcome had been trending in this direction after the Eagles pushed back the void date in Goedert’s expiring contract twice over the past week.

Those moves kept the talented veteran tight end off the open market and prevented the organization from taking a significant dead cap hit of more than $20 million.

Retaining Goedert and pushing his dead cap hit another season gives GM Howie Roseman more flexibility for potential trades right now—whether taking on salary for an edge rusher or creating room to trade A.J. Brown before June 1 (though momentum on the latter appears to have stalled).

By technically extending Goedert before his existing contract expired, the Eagles can spread out the new money he is set to make this season—believed to be around $7 million—over the existing void years in the contract, preserving much-needed cap space for the 2026 season.

Run It Back

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert goes through a Week 16 practice at Lincoln Financial Field. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Goedert, 31, is coming off one of his best receiving seasons, setting career highs in both receptions (60) and touchdowns (11) while finishing with 591 receiving yards. His 11 touchdowns were tied for the most in the NFL by a tight end during the regular season, and he added two more in the postseason loss to San Francisco.

The veteran also played in 15 regular-season games, his highest total since 2021.

The main negative last season was Goedert’s run blocking, which dipped dramatically despite being a strength earlier in his career.

Moving forward, with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion shifting toward a Kyle Shanahan-style offense, Goedert projects well as a two-way tight end. He can play in-line as a traditional Y-back or flex out and handle both roles effectively.

He has also developed strong trust from quarterback Jalen Hurts, something that should not be understated.

Goedert, originally a second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been the Eagles' TE1 for the past five seasons. He is known for his ability to generate yards after the catch and his signature "angry runs."

The Eagles considered moving Goedert last offseason due to his $14 million salary before the two sides agreed to a reduced deal at $10 million for 2025. That revised deal allowed Goedert to hit the free-agent market this March, but he ultimately decided not to pull that lever.

Goedert is now expected to lead the TE room again under new position coach Ryan Mahaffey, who is also serving as the Eagles' new run game coordinator.

The Eagles added blocking tight end Johnny Mundt in free agency and re-signed Grant Calcaterra, both on one-year deals. None of that is expected to preclude the Eagles from selecting a tight end in the upcoming draft, which most experts consider deep with talent at the position.

The Eagles also have futures signings E.J. Jenkins and Jaheim Bell under contract, along with Cam Latu, who transitioned from tight end to fullback last season and could play either position.