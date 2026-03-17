Eagles Go 'Hollywood:' Marquise Brown Brings The Speed To Create Space In Sean Mannion's Offense

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles continued their 2026 theme of uncovering potential contributors with upside in free agency on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

A pure speed threat, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Brown ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at his pro day out of Oklahoma in 2019.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni often spoke earlier in his tenure about the impact Quez Watkins’ ability to stretch the field had on the offense. Brown could bring similar deep-threat capability from the slot—along with far more proven playmaking skill—helping open up spacing for DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown (assuming the latter returns).

A.J. Brown has, of course, been the subject of significant trade speculation and may not be on the Eagles’ roster by Week 1. In that scenario, Marquise Brown—who turns 29 in June—wouldn’t necessarily slide into the clear WR2 role. That spot might instead require a more layered approach, potentially incorporating a draft pick in April.

Fit For Sean Mannion?

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion reviews his practice schedule during practice on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The idea of Brown in Sean Mannion's offense, believed to be similar to a Kyle Shanahan-like approach, should help if the Eagles' new offensive coordinator wants to lean toward 11 personnel looks. Prior to Brown's arrival, the little used Darius Cooper, an undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State last season, was the in-house projection to replace veteran WR3 Jahan Dotson, who left for Atlanta in free agency.

As a receiver Brown's ability to push off cornerbacks with the threat of his long speed, could be an asset on comeback routes or scramble drills.

As for any hints the signing might provide about A.J. Brown's future, the top one might be the money. Paying the WR3 on an offense where the priorities are Saquon Barkley, A.J., Smith and Dallas Goedert before getting to Hollywood Brown seems extravagant.

However, the Eagles obviously needed competent depth at the WR position as well and despite his lack of size, the Eagles' new wideout has a demontrated history of having the versatility to play inside and outside.

Over his first seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs, Hollywood Brown has recorded 371 career receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns.

He posted 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns for the Chiefs last season after missing most of the 2024 campaign with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation. Brown’s best season came in 2021 with Baltimore, when he recorded 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.