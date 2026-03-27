Eagles Cam Jurgens' Candid Admissions About The Tush Push And Back Injury

Eagles center Cam Jurgens made a pair of startling admissions on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, hosted by former offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and linebacker Will Compton.

First, he was asked about the tush push. Second, he talked about his back injury during the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl run.

The tush push won’t even be brought up at the NFL owners’ meetings next week. Last year, it was all anybody talked about. There was a giant push to ban the push, with former Bills coach Sean McDermott giving a “players’ safety” speech that was more like a rant to ban it because it was dangerous. The Green Bay Packers proposed the ban and spoke out mightily against the play, too.

Well, it is dangerous. Except nobody in the NFL cares about that anymore, otherwise it would be brought to a vote again. The Eagles weren’t as successful at it, so the jealousy from teams and many in the national media is nonexistent. It’s laughable, really.

What isn’t funny is the pain it inflicts, which Jurgens highlighted. On the podcast, he was asked if he feels like a man doing the tush push. A strange question, but Jurgens gave an insightful answer.

“You’re lining up just knowing you’re about to get this first down, it does feel good, but then I’m just in the middle and sometimes like we’ll run that play, and I’ll be on the bottom not knowing if we got a first down or not, just not knowing where I’m at,” he said. “All of a sudden, they’re yelling at me to get up and run another play. I’m like, we get the first down? What’s going on, guys? It takes you a little bit to, like, get back to reality after you run that play, especially if you run it back-to back-to-back.”

Cam Jurgens Reflects On "Worst Month Of His Life"

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Like they did in the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders. Jurgens wasn’t supposed to play in that game because his back was, basically, broken. Landon Dickerson started at center, but he injured his knee in the first half and didn’t return for the second half. Jurgens went in at center instead. He talked about his back on Bussin with the Boys.

“I had a herniated disc and right before the playoffs,” he said. “My disc broke off and got wrapped around my sciatic nerves so it was just like suffocating my leg. It was hard to walk. I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life but then also it was kind of the best month of my life because we won the Super Bowl, but it was just miserable, dude. Just the pain, then getting surgery and trying to get back for the next year.”

Then there was that NFC Championship game. The Eagles kept running the tush push and Commanders linebacker Fankie Luvu kept flying over Jurgens before the snap.

“The dude’s jumping over the back, landing on my back,” said Jurgens. “I’m like, just give us the touchdown.”

Cam Jurgens couldn’t even walk the day after the Eagles ran 4 tush pushes in a row 💀



Maybe it’s time we start checking on the centers before dialing that play up again pic.twitter.com/T6zjP2cdPH — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 25, 2026

The refs threatened to do that if Luvu kept jumping offsides, but that wasn’t necessary. They eventually converted a tush push for a TD.

“I had like, a broken back at the time,” said Jurgens. “That was the second half of the game. I couldn’t, like, walk or stand, and I’m out there, and they’re like, ‘All right, we’re just gonna keep running this and running this and running this,’ and I go to the sideline after we scored, and all the coaches are just so juiced up. They’re like, ‘Hell, yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, get the (bleep) away from me right now. Not cool, guys.”

The good news is Jurgens said his back is feeling better, but in saying that, he admitted that it affected him all of last season. That seemed obvious based on how he struggled.

“It’s always tough to have surgery in the offseason, but when you have back surgery, it is tough,” he said, stressing the word ‘tough.’ “It takes a good year to come back from that. I’m starting to feel really good, but dude, all year just trying to get through that…just a tough year with the back, but it’s feeling so much better.”