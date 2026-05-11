Ranking Week 1 Opponents On Eagles Schedule: Who Will Philly Open The Season Against?

The NFL schedule will be released later this week, and we already know two teams the Philadelphia Eagles won't be playing on kickoff weekend.

NBC announced their opening "Sunday Night Football" game of the season, as the New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles play both the Giants and Cowboys twice every season since they are in the NFC East, but New York and Dallas won't be the Week 1 opponent.

Neither will the Seattle Seahawks -- who host the NFL Kickoff Game (played at Lumen Field) and the Eagles host the Seahawks this year. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are also out, as both teams are facing off Week 1 in Australia.

For the Eagles On SI schedule prediction, the Giants were predicted as the Week 1 opponent. 0-for-1 on the year.

Since the Giants and Cowboys are out, there are 10 other potential matchups (nine opponents) that the Eagles could face in Week 1. Let's rank the significance of each matchup the Eagles could face on opening weekend.

10. Arizona Cardinals (road)

Traveling to Glendale is always a fun trip, but where's the excitement for opening the season in Arizona? This would be an anticlimactic Week 1 opener for the Eagles, who are too popular of a franchise to open the season with a 4:05 p.m. EST regional kickoff.

9. Houston Texans (home)

While this would be a season opener at Lincoln Financial Field, playing an AFC team at home to open the season doesn't bring in the hype an NFC team would. The Texans have been a playoff team the past three seasons, so the game would be a big one -- but the NFL can do better.

8. Indianapolis Colts (home)

Shane Steichen's return to Philadelphia brings in a lot of local hype, but the Colts are an AFC team. This game can be played in the middle of the season. There are more exciting opponents to play in Week 1.

7. Tennessee Titans (road)

There is nothing wrong with going to Nashville for a football game in September. From the fan perspective, this is one of the best road trips of the year -- and the Eagles' first trip to Tennessee in eight years.

In terms of the opponent? The Titans are in a rebuild and the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender. Doesn't appear enticing for a Week 1 matchup.

6. Carolina Panthers (home)

The Eagles and Panthers opened up the 2009 season in Carolina, but even that matchup in Charlotte didn't have a lot of hype. The home opener at Lincoln Financial Field is always special regardless of the opponent.

The Panthers were a playoff team last year, so this matchup is a possibility. There are other more-hyped matchups on the schedule.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (road)

Starting to get into potential exciting Week 1 matchups. This will be a fun road trip, as the Eagles haven't been to Jacksonville since 2010.

The Jaguars were a playoff team last season, and a team on the rise. What better test for Jacksonville than a team that has Super Bowl aspirations like the Eagles? This has the makings of a potential 4:25 p.m. EST game.

4. Chicago Bears (road)

The Eagles owe the Bears some payback after Chicago ran all over them on Black Friday last season. The Bears are also potential NFC title contenders in their own right, so this would be a good litmus test for the Eagles.

Look for this one as a potential primetime game.

3. Washington Commanders (road)

The Eagles have opened their season in Northwest Stadium in recent years, and there's always something fun about heading down I-95 in an NFC East battle.

There's a lot of hype with the Commanders again, with Jayden Daniels being healthy. Why not have the two other NFC East teams face off in Week 1?

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (home)

The "Battle of Pennsylvania" on the opening week of the season? The Eagles and Steelers have never played each other on the opening week of the season since the merger, so this matchup would be of historic proportions.

This matchup would be made for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field. Few games could top this one.

1. Washington Commanders (home)

The Eagles and Commanders opening the season at Lincoln Financial Field? This one would have a ton of hype given how the 2024 season played out and how things fared between both teams in 2025.

These teams played too late last season. Give Philadelphia and Washington an early game.