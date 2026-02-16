Eagles' Cam Jurgens Was In Colombia For A 'Health Reset Week'

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens confirmed via his Instagram Page that he was recently in Medellin, Colombia, for a “health reset week” at bioXcellerator.

Self-described as “a leader in customized cell therapy and research with a focus on alternative methods of healing for individuals who face chronic disorders,” bioXcellerator has a corporate office in Arizona, but its treatment center is in Colombia due to the strict regulation of stem-cell treatments in the United States.

Jurgens went through an injury-plagued season in 2025 while recovering from back surgery and also missing three games with a right knee injury that required playing with a bulky brace when the Nebraska product returned.

Despite that, Jurgens earned Pro Bowl recognition for a second consecutive season.

Stem-Cell Treatment

Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens at practice on Nov. 13, 2025 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Jurgens posted a nearly-minute-long video of him preparing to receive 70 million stem cells with a doctor’s consultation before undergoing an intradiscal application, as well as cryo therapy, ozone therapy, and more traditional physical therapy.

Intradiscal applications are minimally invasive, image-guided injections directly into a spinal disc to treat chronic, non-responsive low back pain from degeneration or tears, another clear indication that Jurgens' previous back surgery did not solve what was going on at the end of the 2024 Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

Currently, stem cell treatments in the US are highly regulated, with only specific, FDA-approved stem cell procedures permitted for treating diseases like leukemia, lymphoma, and immune system disorders.

Other, non-approved therapies, particularly those using mesenchymal stem cells for conditions like orthopaedic issues, are often experimental and not FDA-vetted.

On April 21, 2025, Jurgens signed a signifcant four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Eagles despite the back issues.

The Eagles do have the promising Drew Kendall, a fifth-round pick out of Boston College in 2025, under contract as Jurgens' backup. Veteran Brett Toth, who handle the job when Jurgens was out last season, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Along with Jurgens, left guard Landon Dickerson and right tackle Lane Johnson also had serious health problems in 2025 that had each at least pondering retirment although both are extected to return for the 2026 season under a new offensive line coach, Chris Kuper.

Jeff Stoutland, who had been with the organization since being hired by Chip Kelly in 2013, decided to steap away after the Eagles decided the offense needed to go in a different dorection with the running game.

Long regarded as the strength of the team, the Eagles' offensive line underperformed in 2025 prompting some of the serous offensive struggled that cost former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo his job.

While Jurgens made the Pro Bowl, he was grade out by Pro Football Focus as No. 18 of the 37 centers who played enough to be ranked last season.

