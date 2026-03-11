Talent And Questions Arrive With Eagles New CB Riq Woolen

The Eagles finally acted on Tuesday, dipping their toes into the free-agency market, agreeing to terms with former Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

A size/speed athlete, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Woolen, who is set to turn 27 in May, once ran a 4.26 40-yard dash coming out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

He was brilliant as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2022, earning Pro Bowl honors as the NFL’s co-interception leader with six, alongside former Eagles’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Woolen also had a career-high with 16 passes defended, all while current Eagles’ defensive line coach Clint Hurtt was the Seattle defensive coordinator.

The ensuing seasons have not gone as well, although Woolen ended his time with the Seahawks as part of a Super Bowl-winning defense that was one of the top shutdown units in the NFL.

Buyer Beware?

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) is forced out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

You’ll see a bunch of positive statistics thrown out about Woolen, so it’s fair to ask the question, why this type of athlete who is sticky in coverage only mustered one-year deal on the open market of a CB-deficient league in the prime of his career?

Two benchings under two different coaching staffs in Seattle due to a mix of performance issues and team rule violations had him on the trade block at times.

Ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll benched the Fort Worth native for poor tackling during the 2023 season and Woolen was again sat down by current Seattle coach Mike Macdonald in 2024 for a violation of undisclosed team rules.

More so, former Eagles undrafted free agent Josh Jobe surpassed Woolen in Macdonald’s mind as a better press-coverage corner. Jobe was just rewarded with a three-year, $24M extension by the reigning Super Bowl champions.

In Philadelphia, Woolen will be tasked as the CB2 opposite All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell with another All-Pro, Cooper DeJean, in the slot.

With Woolen on board, the idea of the versatile DeJean playing safety opposite Drew Mukuba in the base defense while Woolen stays on the field opposite Mitchell makes a lot of sense, especially after the Eagles let veteran starting safety Reed Blankenship walk in free agency,

The one-year deal also protects the Eagles by providing prove-it motivation for Woolen. Meanwhile, if things don’t work out, Philadelphia can simply turn the page after the 2026 season.