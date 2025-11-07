Eagles Can Add More Firepower By Signing All-Pro Justin Simmons
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline has passed, but that doesn't mean that teams can't still add some talent.
There are some surprising names out there in free agency still looking for new homes roughly halfway through the season. The Philadelphia Eagles are no strangers to stockpiling talent. They did just add Michael Carter II, Jaire Alexander, and Jaelan Phillips ahead of the deadline.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox compiled a list of the top 10 remaining free agents still out there with potential landing spots. Knox had four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons at No. 1 on the list and had the Eagles and Buffalo Bills as the top fits for him and this is a good idea.
"In 2024, the two-time Pro Bowler waited until mid-August to sign with the Atlanta Falcons," Knox said. "He then went on to have a terrific season. He started 16 games and recorded 62 tackles, while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 81.9 in coverage. Simmons should interest any team that needs help on the back end, including the Bills. Buffalo has had issues with deep coverage, and Damar Hamlin remains on injured reserve.
"The Eagles would also make a lot of sense, especially given their status as buyers at the deadline. Simmons played for both defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive backs coach Christian Parker during his time in Denver. Best Fits: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles."
The Eagles should sign Justin Simmons
This is an idea that got a lot of steam in the offseason and it arguably still does make sense. First and foremost, Simmons himself said he was open to coming over to Philadelphia and reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio this past offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler threw some fuel on the fire as well at the time by saying Philadelphia was on a "shortlist" for Simmons as well.
But, here we are on Nov. 7th and Simmons still hasn't signed with a team. Philadelphia has Reed Blankenship and Andrew Mukuba starting with Sydney Brown in a depth role. Fellow safety Marcus Epps is on the Injured Reserve.
With a stretch run coming, adding a four-time All-Pro as a depth piece along with Blankenship, Mukuba, and Brown really couldn't hurt. Even if it was just a practice squad invitation at this point. Simmons was solid last year and if the Eagles want even more depth, he's someone they should call.
