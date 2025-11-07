Ridiculous Eagles-AJ Brown Offseason Speculation Already Starting
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't trade AJ Brown ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline despite some truly wild speculation out there.
It's the NFL and there's always going to be noise out there, but the buzz around Brown has been endless despite the fact that every time the Eagles -- including the playmaker himself -- have spoken about it, they have shut it down every time. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman specifically was asked about Brown after the trade deadline and talked about how you don't trade guys like him away.
Brown also made it clear over and over that he wants to be in Philadelphia. There were reports early in the season that teams called the Eagles about Brown in the offseason and they shut the idea down. All of this is to say that it doesn't sound like the Eagles want to get rid of Brown at all. He's under contract through the end of the 2029 season as well. Even though the deadline now is behind, the ridiculous speculation has already picked up for the offseason with Bleacher Report's Moe Moton "predicting" an offseason trade and throwing out the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers as fits.
It's too early to be thinking about the offseason
"Looking ahead, the Eagles could trade Brown for a first-round pick and an additional selection, then draft his replacement, as the Tennessee Titans did when they traded him to Philadelphia in 2022," Moton said. "Brown will turn 29 in June, which is still the back-end prime of his career. Philadelphia should be able to command at least a first-rounder for him, assuming he's healthy for the 2026 term. Ideal Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens. Other Potential Suitors: New York Jets and Carolina Panthers."
It's significantly too early to be thinking about the offseason. There is still about half the regular season to go and then the playoffs.
On top of this, the Eagles have given no indication at all that they want to move Brown, in fact, it has been the opposite. And Brown hasn't said he doesn't want to be in Philadelphia either.
There's no reason at this moment to be speculating about Brown's future in Philadelphia.
More NFL: Jaelan Phillips Sounds Like Perfect Long-Term Fit For Eagles