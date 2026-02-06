Eagles Can Solve Cornerback Problem With Seahawks Star

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to need to add at least one cornerback this offseason.

Adoree' Jackson was the Eagles' No. 2 corner for much of the 2025 season opposite Quinyon Mitchell. There was a time when the Eagles tried to add more firepower to the room by acquiring Jaire Alexander and placing a waiver claim on Darius Slay, but Alexander walked away from football and the Buffalo Bills had priority in the waiver order and got Slay.

Jackson struggled early on, but turned it around and was a solid piece for the team overall, despite all of the chatter of the season. But he's a pending free agent now. The Eagles will need to address the position as a whole opposite of Mitchell. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin floated an intriguing solution: Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will be in the market for a cornerback

"NFC East," Dubin wrote. "Dallas Cowboys: ED Trey Hendrickson, New York Giants: TE Isaiah Likely, Philadelphia Eagles: CB Tariq Woolen, Washington Commanders: TE Kyle Pitts," Dubin wrote. " ... The Eagles' second cornerback spot across from Quinyon Mitchell this year was a weak spot, and they could target an upgrade here. Woolen has been up and down throughout his career, but he has high upside as a big, physical corner."

There was speculation around the trade deadline that the Eagles could be a destination for Woolen if he was traded. Seattle didn't end up moving him and now the team is in the Super Bowl and will face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Afterward, he will hit the open market unless the Seahawks hand him an extension beforehand. The 26-year-old is the exact type of player Philadelphia should target if he does reach free agency. He's a one-time Pro Bowler with 12 interceptions in four seasons. He has also held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.2 completion percentage throughout his career to this point. If the Eagles could land him this offseason in free agency, they'll be all set at corner for the foreseeable future.

