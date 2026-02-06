New Jeff Stoutland Exit Details Raise Serious Red Flags for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff took a significant hit throughout Super Bowl Week and as the dust has continued to settle, it's been a tough look for the franchise.

Stoutland spent 13 years with the franchise and consistently helped build the top offensive lines in football. He's helped to build up future Hall of Famers, like Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, among others. He's widely respected around the league, but Philadelphia is going to have to try to find a way to replace him.

Reports have surfaced left and right about Stoutland's exit. His role shifted in 2025 from overseeing the offensive line and running game, to being trimmed down when it came to the running game. ESPN's Tim McManus reported that Stoutland wasn't consulted on some of the Eagles' running game changes, which was a sticking point. That's not all, though Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that the Eagles wanted Stoutland back, but it was his decision to leave.

It has been a tough week for the Eagles

The reports haven't stopped there, though. Brian Baldinger weighed in on Stoutland and said he thinks he will be coaching in 2026, as seen in a clip shared to X by NFL content creator Chase Senior.

"He didn’t retire," Baldinger said. "I think he’s going to coach. I know his phone is ringing off the hook today. Anybody that could land Jeff Stoutland will make their team infinitely better for a long time. He does things that nobody else in this league does. I don't know why they don't and I don't have to reveal what he does. There are things that he does that nobody else does. He’s simply the best in the business."

That's not all, either. Jeff McLane of The Athletic shared on "unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane" that some around the league think that Stoutland will join the New York Jets with Frank Reich.

"The Eagles have said that they want him to be still around the team, kind of like as an advisor and senior mentor," McLane said. "I'm not sure that's what Stoutland wants to do. Maybe he takes steps back, talks to his family. He's had some health issues that have gone public at times. Remember that time he had to leave the game in New York and so I'm sure his family wants him to kind of get that all figured out as well.

"But, you know, it sounds like a lot of people think that he could be following Frank Reich, who just became the offensive coordinator of the Jets, back to his hometown of New York."

So, as more and more details come out about the exit, it doesn't look great for Philadelphia.

